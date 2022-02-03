Man arrested after hit and run on busy Matthews road

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Monroe man was arrested after police say he hit a person with his car and sped off, leaving them in critical condition.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23 at the 9700 block of East Independence Boulevard.

Officers with Matthews Police Department say the driver was headed east in a black Audi when the crash happened.

The driver was identified as Japaul Wesley Mobley, 29, the next day. Police arrested him Jan. 27 and charged him with felony hit and run serious injury/death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.

