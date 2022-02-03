NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man arrested after hit and run on busy Matthews road

He was arrested four days after the crash.
Japaul Wesley Mobley was arrested Jan. 27 in connection with a hit and run.
Japaul Wesley Mobley was arrested Jan. 27 in connection with a hit and run.(Matthews Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Monroe man was arrested after police say he hit a person with his car and sped off, leaving them in critical condition.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23 at the 9700 block of East Independence Boulevard.

Officers with Matthews Police Department say the driver was headed east in a black Audi when the crash happened.

The driver was identified as Japaul Wesley Mobley, 29, the next day. Police arrested him Jan. 27 and charged him with felony hit and run serious injury/death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(generic_money)
Charlotte pub owner arrested in state embezzlement case
Rolesha Spears
Rock Hill woman charged with DUI in wrong-way I-77 crash that killed 4, SC troopers say
6300 Carmel Road Fire Scene
Person rescued, seriously injured in large south Charlotte shopping center fire
Reed and Georgianna Karriker are out of jail on bond on felony child abuse charges.
Warrants: Salisbury Police say alleged child abuse victim had open wounds, hypothermia, sepsis
Major Concord intersection closed due to flooding from water main break
Major Concord intersection expected to be closed for several days due to water main break

Latest News

This gift is part of a transformative $133.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie...
MacKenzie Scott donates $5 million to organization fighting education inequities in Charlotte
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown - Real Estate Investments
Concord intersection to be closed for several days
Concord intersection to be closed for several days