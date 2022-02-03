Low-income tax filers could see up to a $1,500 tax credit this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some Americans will see a new form of a personal stimulus this year when they file taxes.

The American Rescue Plan signed into law last year increased the number of low-income taxpayers eligible for a tax credit this year.

Nearly 20 million Americans filing their taxes this year could qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit up to $1,502.

Kay Savage of Charlotte said, “It could really help me; it would really change a lot, especially a broke grad student.”

Help in the need of tax refunds could help millions of Americans with no kids and low incomes.

Filers making less than $21,430, are not a full-time student, and ages 19 and up could qualify.

“It’s actually great news, compared to 2020, last year the maximum income was almost $16,000 for a single person, and $22,000 for a married person, no kids,” said Josselyn Elizondo, a tax preparer at Bee Tax.

People without kids are used to those with kids getting tax breaks, but they’re relieved about the news this year because the maximum tax credit in previous years was about $500.

The $1,500 is a relief for some.

“I understand there’s a lot of tax breaks and I understand why for people with kids and everything, but that would be really helpful for me, that would help me pay for books, that will help me pay for my car note, my insurance, just all of the other bills that I have too,” said Savage.

Bee Tax tells WBTV, people have been shocked about the tax credit or hesitant just to file taxes this year as many are still struggling through the pandemic.

“Many people is afraid that they’ll have to pay or that their income credit is going to be less, so we are very glad to help and give this good news to everyone,” said Elizondo.

“It’s still just good to know that we’re finally being included, being that we can get taxes for besides people with kids,” said Savage.

People married without kids and have a combined income of $27,000 also qualify for this tax credit.

As for people with kids, those tax credits range from three to six thousand depending on how many kids you have.

