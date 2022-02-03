Juveniles accused of smashing mailboxes get “talking to” from residents, repair each damaged mailbox

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three juveniles who were charged on juvenile petitions for damaging mailboxes in a Rowan County neighborhood have now repaired or replaced each damaged mailbox.

The father of one of the juveniles reached out to WBTV to say that not only did the boys have to do the work, they had to offer an apology to each homeowner affected by the mailbox bashing spree.

“Some of them got a pretty good talking to,” the father said.

The original incident happened on Saturday night. Deputies were called just before midnight to an address on Mainsail Road in the Anchor Downs neighborhood in reference to a call about a suspicious vehicle. When deputies arrived they found three juveniles standing at the back of a dark pickup truck.

The juveniles told the deputy that the truck had broken down. A resident said that one of the juveniles had knocked on the door saying they were lost and needed help finding their way out of the neighborhood.

Deputies located a baseball bat inside the truck under a rear jumpseat. They also were able to determine that 18 mailboxes had been damaged throughout the neighborhood.

The father told WBTV that all three boys are sincerely sorry for the trouble that they caused and are hopeful that the property owners have forgiven them.

