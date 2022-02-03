Judge to take up arguments Thursday for Hidden Valley lawsuit against Charlotte redistricting maps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A federal judge will hear a case Thursday that impacts thousands of voters in the Hidden Valley neighborhood.

The case centers around a lawsuit two Charlotte residents have filed. They say the city’s plans to redistrict the Hidden Valley area are racially discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Back in November, the Charlotte City Council voted to move some precincts in Hidden Valley that used to be in District 4 - a predominantly black neighborhood - to District 1, which includes neighborhoods like Plaza Midwood and Myers Park, which are mostly white.

Charlene Henderson and Cedric Dean are suing, calling the vote gerrymandering.

The City is required to re-evaluate districts based on census population numbers. During their vote, council members argued this is an opportunity to elect a black council member in the district.

Henderson and Dean don’t see it that way.

“The people have a voice and they have a choice to pick their politicians versus their politicians being able to pick them,” Henderson said shortly after filing the lawsuit.

“If you stab Hidden Valley in the back, best believe that Hidden Valley is going to remember for when it comes time for at-large elections and when it comes time for district elections,” Dean previously said.

They want the court to stop the city from implementing these new maps.

Thursday’s hearing is at 9:30 a.m. at the federal court in Charlotte. Stay with WBTV for updates from that hearing.

