First Alert for rain on Thursday and Friday, with a little wintry mix possible Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered to widespread rain will develop for Thursday and Friday, with heavy rain possible at times. Drier and chilly weather returns for Saturday, with the chance for a little wintry mix on Sunday.

First Alert for Thursday and Friday due to rain showers.

Dry and chilly Saturday afternoon.

First Alert Sunday: Chilly, with a little wintry mix possible.

Rain showers will begin to develop and increase in coverage tonight, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s for the piedmont, and upper 30s in the mountains.

Winter Weather Potential (WBTV)

You will need your umbrella before you head out the door on Thursday and Friday. Thursday will feature scattered rain showers, with the mountains having the highest chance for rain. Widespread rain will be possible for Friday, with heavy rain at times, as a cold front moves across the Carolinas. Gusty winds will also be possible, with wind gusts over 40 mph possible in the mountains. Despite the rain showers, temperatures will be milder, with highs in the mid-60s for both Thursday and Friday, with lower 50s in the mountains.

Dry weather returns for Saturday, with seasonably cool temperatures back around 50 degrees for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees in the mountains.

Another chance for rain to a wintry mix will be possible on Sunday, yet overall precipitation chances are low, and many people will remain dry. Temperatures will be chilly for Sunday, with highs in the lower 40s.

Charlotte Outlook weather Thursday-Friday (WBTV)

Temperatures will begin to moderate back into the 50s as we head into next week, with dry weather expected overall.

Have your rain gear for Thursday and Friday!

