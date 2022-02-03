NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert for rain on Thursday and Friday, with a little wintry mix possible Sunday

Rain will continue Thursday night into Friday and could be heavy rain at times; expect highs in the mid to upper 60s on Friday.
By Jason Myers
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered to widespread rain will develop for Thursday and Friday, with heavy rain possible at times. Drier and chilly weather returns for Saturday, with the chance for a little wintry mix on Sunday.

  • First Alert for Thursday and Friday due to rain showers.
  • Dry and chilly Saturday afternoon.
  • First Alert Sunday: Chilly, with a little wintry mix possible.

Rain showers will begin to develop and increase in coverage tonight, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s for the piedmont, and upper 30s in the mountains.

Winter Weather Potential
Winter Weather Potential(WBTV)

You will need your umbrella before you head out the door on Thursday and Friday. Thursday will feature scattered rain showers, with the mountains having the highest chance for rain. Widespread rain will be possible for Friday, with heavy rain at times, as a cold front moves across the Carolinas. Gusty winds will also be possible, with wind gusts over 40 mph possible in the mountains. Despite the rain showers, temperatures will be milder, with highs in the mid-60s for both Thursday and Friday, with lower 50s in the mountains.

Dry weather returns for Saturday, with seasonably cool temperatures back around 50 degrees for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees in the mountains.

Another chance for rain to a wintry mix will be possible on Sunday, yet overall precipitation chances are low, and many people will remain dry. Temperatures will be chilly for Sunday, with highs in the lower 40s.

Charlotte Outlook weather Thursday-Friday
Charlotte Outlook weather Thursday-Friday(WBTV)

Temperatures will begin to moderate back into the 50s as we head into next week, with dry weather expected overall.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have your rain gear for Thursday and Friday!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda, a mother of four, says she had to wait 24 hours to be transported by ambulance between...
‘They don’t have enough rooms to cover what’s going on right now’: Woman details experience in Charlotte emergency room
Reed and Georgianna Karriker are out of jail on bond on felony child abuse charges.
Warrants: Salisbury Police say alleged child abuse victim had open wounds, hypothermia, sepsis
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
The incident happened at the Walmart on Albemarle Road.
CMPD releases body-cam footage of police shooting that killed man at east Charlotte Walmart
Today and tomorrow will be mild and dry. After that, we’re getting back on the roller coaster!
Two First Alerts and one could bring more winter weather!

Latest News

Warmer weather but still mixed chance of rain this weekend
Warmer weather but still mixed chance of rain this weekend
Rain is set to move into the area on Thursday.
Elissia Wilson: First Alerts for rain moving in Thursday, possible winter weather Sunday morning
Elissia Wilson: First Alerts for rain moving in Thursday, possible winter weather Sunday morning
Elissia Wilson: First Alerts for rain moving in Thursday, possible winter weather Sunday morning
Rain is expected to start moving into the area on Thursday.
First Alerts for end-of-week rain, potential wintry mix on Sunday