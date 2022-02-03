Elissia Wilson: More rain coming Friday before weekend dry-out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a wet end to the week as we are tracking more waves of rain to move through our area this afternoon-Friday evening.

First Alert: Friday more rain & unseasonably warm temperatures today-Friday

Drying out and cooling down for the weekend

Sunshine returns and temperatures warm back into the 50s next week

The rest of our Thursday will be cloudy and wet with intermittent showers and highs in the 60s and 70s. Chances for scattered showers will continue for tonight otherwise expect cloudy, breezy, and mild conditions with lows in the 50s and 60s.

As the cold front slowly drags eastward, more scattered showers will move into the mountains and the piedmont throughout the day on Friday. Afternoon highs will remain mild, ranging from the 50s in the mountains to the 60s across the piedmont. Anywhere from a 0.25-1.00 of additional rainfall can be expected from this afternoon through Friday.

Once the rain moves out, colder, drier air will settle in for the weekend. Expect gradual clearing for Saturday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 40s.

Dry conditions will continue into the start of next week. Expect mostly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s. Wednesday looks partly cloudy and slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

