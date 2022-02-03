NC DHHS Flu
Elissia Wilson: More rain coming Friday before weekend dry-out

Once the rain moves out, colder, drier air will settle in for the weekend.
As the cold front slowly drags eastward, more scattered showers will move into the mountains and the piedmont throughout the day on Friday.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a wet end to the week as we are tracking more waves of rain to move through our area this afternoon-Friday evening.

  • First Alert: Friday more rain & unseasonably warm temperatures today-Friday
  • Drying out and cooling down for the weekend
  • Sunshine returns and temperatures warm back into the 50s next week

[Get the latest weather updates for your area with the free WBTV Weather app.]

The rest of our Thursday will be cloudy and wet with intermittent showers and highs in the 60s and 70s. Chances for scattered showers will continue for tonight otherwise expect cloudy, breezy, and mild conditions with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Hourly planner
Hourly planner(First Alert Weather)

As the cold front slowly drags eastward, more scattered showers will move into the mountains and the piedmont throughout the day on Friday. Afternoon highs will remain mild, ranging from the 50s in the mountains to the 60s across the piedmont. Anywhere from a 0.25-1.00 of additional rainfall can be expected from this afternoon through Friday.

Once the rain moves out, colder, drier air will settle in for the weekend. Expect gradual clearing for Saturday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 40s.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(First Alert Weather)

Dry conditions will continue into the start of next week. Expect mostly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s. Wednesday looks partly cloudy and slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

