Deputies in Cabarrus and Union team up for drug investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and Union County Sheriff’s Office worked together recently on a narcotics investigation.

Deputies say that as a result of this joint effort by both agencies, over five ounces of heroin was seized during a traffic stop along with over $7300 cash.

During this traffic stop, UCSO K-9 “Atos” indicated potential narcotics in the suspect’s vehicle through a positive alert. The individual arrested during this traffic stop was charged and processed by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

UCSO Narcotics Lieutenant Ben Baker added, “Joint narcotics operations and intelligence sharing have never been more important than they are now with the current status of security at our Southern Border”.

