NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Deputies in Cabarrus and Union team up for drug investigation

$7300 cash was seized, along with drugs.
$7300 cash was seized, along with drugs.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and Union County Sheriff’s Office worked together recently on a narcotics investigation.

Deputies say that as a result of this joint effort by both agencies, over five ounces of heroin was seized during a traffic stop along with over $7300 cash.

During this traffic stop, UCSO K-9 “Atos” indicated potential narcotics in the suspect’s vehicle through a positive alert. The individual arrested during this traffic stop was charged and processed by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

UCSO Narcotics Lieutenant Ben Baker added, “Joint narcotics operations and intelligence sharing have never been more important than they are now with the current status of security at our Southern Border”.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(generic_money)
Charlotte pub owner arrested in state embezzlement case
Rolesha Spears
Rock Hill woman charged with DUI in wrong-way I-77 crash that killed 4, SC troopers say
6300 Carmel Road Fire Scene
Person rescued, seriously injured in large south Charlotte shopping center fire
Reed and Georgianna Karriker are out of jail on bond on felony child abuse charges.
Warrants: Salisbury Police say alleged child abuse victim had open wounds, hypothermia, sepsis
Major Concord intersection closed due to flooding from water main break
Major Concord intersection expected to be closed for several days due to water main break

Latest News

Book returned after 43 years
“My conscience finally got the best of me”: Man returns Catawba County high school book overdue 43 years
Officials are looking for an arsonist who burned down a home in Catawba County.
Catawba deputies looking for an arsonist responsible for house fire
A driver waits to turn right onto Concord Parkway from Pitts School Road in Concord.
Road repair at busy Concord intersection to take several days
NC State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a fatal accident Jan. 31 in Shelby.
Troopers: Woman dies after allegedly jumping from moving vehicle on N.C. 180 in Shelby