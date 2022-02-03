CMS randomly screens over 6,000 students for weapons; no guns listed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Recent numbers obtained by WBTV show data following safety screenings at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools last year.

CMS has made headlines in recent months from multiple violent incidents and had confiscated 22 guns on different school campuses as of Dec. 10 in 2021.

However, according to the numbers given by CMS, 6,204 students were randomly screened from 40 schools in 2021, and zero were found to have a gun on them. 29 students had a knife/edged blade, 12 had tasers and 10 had drug paraphernalia.

Pepper spray or mace topped the list with 79 students.

Both superintendent Earnest Winston and safety experts have urged conversations recently to stop the violent incidents.

“It’s very easy to point to metal detectors, cameras, and increased equipment and say see we’re doing something to make schools safer, but many of the best practices are less visible or invisible, including building relationships,” school safety expert Kenneth Trump said.

WBTV has reached out to CMS to clarify since the report did not list guns in its finding. We are waiting back for a response.

