NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte firefighters rescue family dog stuck in rock quarry for days

The K9 named Zeus, was stuck 170 feet down in the Vulcan Pineville Quarry in south Charlotte
Charlotte Firefighters with Zeus
Charlotte Firefighters with Zeus(Charlotte FD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte firefighters helped a dog reunite with his family after rescuing him from being stuck in a rock quarry for days.

The K9 named Zeus was stuck 170 feet down in the Vulcan Pineville Quarry in south Charlotte. Workers noticed him on Monday and called 911.

“This happened on Monday, but the dog could have been there through the weekend,” Charlotte FD Captain Jackie Gilmore said.

Firefighters were unable to go down into the quarry due to unstable footing and decided to be lowered in by a crane to help rescue Zeus.

“As luck would have it, today was the day we were working so we went out there and made it happen,” firefighter EJ McCormick said.

Zeus was excited to see the firefighters but things became tricky when a tree branch broke and scared him.

“That involved a little bit of a hike for us but we were able to coax him in with a little bit of food,” McCormick said.

But Zeus didn’t like the food. It was burgers that they had cooked earlier in the day.

“The dog spit it out so whoever did the cooking that day had a bad review,” Gilmore says.

Zeus wanted to be carried to the crane and they gave in, carrying him and saving him. He was reunited with his owner.

“This is something that we’ve trained for. It was great to put that training to use today.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda, a mother of four, says she had to wait 24 hours to be transported by ambulance between...
‘They don’t have enough rooms to cover what’s going on right now’: Woman details experience in Charlotte emergency room
Reed and Georgianna Karriker are out of jail on bond on felony child abuse charges.
Warrants: Salisbury Police say alleged child abuse victim had open wounds, hypothermia, sepsis
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
The incident happened at the Walmart on Albemarle Road.
CMPD releases body-cam footage of police shooting that killed man at east Charlotte Walmart
Today and tomorrow will be mild and dry. After that, we’re getting back on the roller coaster!
Two First Alerts and one could bring more winter weather!

Latest News

Condo in Uptown Charlotte
Rent prices on the rise again in Charlotte; up 11.5% year-over-year
Good Question Podcast: Why are there so many variants of COVID?
Good Question Podcast: Why are there so many variants of COVID?
CMS randomly screens over 6,000 students for weapons; no guns listed
CMS randomly screens over 6,000 students for weapons; no guns listed
CMS randomly screens over 6,000 students for weapons; no guns listed