Charlotte firefighters rescue family dog stuck in rock quarry for days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte firefighters helped a dog reunite with his family after rescuing him from being stuck in a rock quarry for days.

The K9 named Zeus was stuck 170 feet down in the Vulcan Pineville Quarry in south Charlotte. Workers noticed him on Monday and called 911.

“This happened on Monday, but the dog could have been there through the weekend,” Charlotte FD Captain Jackie Gilmore said.

Firefighters were unable to go down into the quarry due to unstable footing and decided to be lowered in by a crane to help rescue Zeus.

“As luck would have it, today was the day we were working so we went out there and made it happen,” firefighter EJ McCormick said.

Charlotte Firefighters from Rescue 10, @animalscmpd & @SuperiorCrane rescued a K9(Zeus) from the Vulcan Pineville Quarry in South CLT. Workers noticed the K9 on Monday & called 911; due to unstable footing firefighters were lowered by a crane 170ft to retrieve the K9. https://t.co/mIhAHVpsQw pic.twitter.com/IgBRncDcbp — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) February 3, 2022

Zeus was excited to see the firefighters but things became tricky when a tree branch broke and scared him.

“That involved a little bit of a hike for us but we were able to coax him in with a little bit of food,” McCormick said.

But Zeus didn’t like the food. It was burgers that they had cooked earlier in the day.

“The dog spit it out so whoever did the cooking that day had a bad review,” Gilmore says.

Zeus wanted to be carried to the crane and they gave in, carrying him and saving him. He was reunited with his owner.

“This is something that we’ve trained for. It was great to put that training to use today.”

