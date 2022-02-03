NC DHHS Flu
CFD: South Charlotte shopping center will be demolished after fire that injured one

The estimated loss is $50,000, officials said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A south Charlotte shopping center that was the site of a large fire Wednesday night that injured one person will be demolished, fire officials said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire at the commercial building on Carmel Road remains under investigation. The estimated loss is $50,000, officials said.

Calls for the fire came in around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire took more than 50 firefighters to control in 40 minutes. One victim was rescued and transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A firefighter was separated from his crew while rescuing the victim but was located and is safe.

