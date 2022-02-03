CFD: South Charlotte shopping center will be demolished after fire that injured one
The estimated loss is $50,000, officials said.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A south Charlotte shopping center that was the site of a large fire Wednesday night that injured one person will be demolished, fire officials said.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire at the commercial building on Carmel Road remains under investigation. The estimated loss is $50,000, officials said.
Calls for the fire came in around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday.
The fire took more than 50 firefighters to control in 40 minutes. One victim was rescued and transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A firefighter was separated from his crew while rescuing the victim but was located and is safe.
