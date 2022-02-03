NC DHHS Flu
Celtics beat Hornets, overcome Ball’s career-best 38 points

By Ken Powtak (Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — Josh Richardson made six 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Jayson Tatum hit two key free throws and finished with 19 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Charlotte Hornets 113-107, overcoming a career-best 38 points by LaMelo Ball.

Marcus Smart scored 22 points and Jaylen Brown 15 for Boston, which won its third straight.

Terry Rozier added 23 points, P.J. Washington 16, Kelly Oubre Jr. 15 and Mason Plumlee had 17 rebounds for the Hornets, who have lost four of six.

Boston was 14 of 36 from 3-point range, while Charlotte made 12 of 40.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

