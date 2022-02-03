Catawba deputies looking for an arsonist responsible for house fire

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Sheriff’s Deputies in Catawba County are looking for the person they say started a house fire that nearly burned it to the ground. The fire is still smoldering some 21 hours later.

Fire crews from different counties were called in to shuttle water in to try to get the blaze under control.

“It is very heartbreaking. A lifetime of memories gone,” said Chasity Pharr whose family owns the property.

A home consumed by fire. Everything inside – wiped away. Nothing to go through, nothing to salvage.

“It was just completely red-orange embers it was just, completely insane,” Pharr said.

Family members could only watch from a distance as their grandmother’s house, who passed away last year, still smoldered hours after the fire. A fire they say was unimaginable.

“We heard a loud boom, got up and the house was fully engulfed,” Pharr told WBTV’s Ron Lee.

Several oxygen tanks that may have caused some of the explosions were still on-site, along with lots of fireworks. Cars nearby were also lost in the flames. Neighbors snapped these pictures before having to retreat from the encroaching fire.

“Explosions. So I had to back off my car because things were still popping off. It was bad,” neighbor Hagan Beatenhead said.

“We did have a lot of explosions that occurred,” the Fire Marshall’s office told us.

Fire officials were quick to come up with a cause, but not a reason.

“We did come to the conclusion and rule this as an arson,” a representative said.

While not a lot of details were released by officials, some family members were able to fill in the blanks.

“It’s a sketchy story. There were some sketchy events going on last night.”

Chasity Pharr tells us her cousin was living in the home at the time. According to Pharr, there was a confrontation with an unknown man at the house last night, and threats were made. It was shortly after that she says the fire began.

“I think they were sending a message,” Pharr said.

While no one was home at the time this happened, at least one dog inside died in the blaze. The fire took everything.

“We kept hearing all the firetrucks and ambulance and rescue squads headed up the road,” neighbor Nikki Little said.

As for what’s next?

“I guess we’ll just have to wait and see,” Pharr told us.

No one was home at the time and no firefighters were hurt trying to get the blaze under control.

