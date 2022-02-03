NC DHHS Flu
Car crashes into home in Spencer

It happened in the 800 block of South Salisbury Avenue.
No injuries were reported, but there was damage to the house.
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - A car crashed into a house in the town of Spencer on Wednesday night, according to the Spencer Fire Department.

It happened in the 800 block of South Salisbury Avenue. Fire officials said that two people were inside the house at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported from either the house or the car.

