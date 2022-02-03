Al Conklin: First Alert for rain Thursday and Friday, forecast for Sunday now looks dry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered showers remain in the forecast today, with afternoon readings that will range from the chilly 50s in the Foothills and mountains - where rain chances will be greatest - to the milder mid-60s around Charlotte and the Piedmont.

First Alert: Periods of rain through Friday

Milder temperatures in the forecast too

Weekend forecast chilly, now looks dry

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Neighborhoods down in the Pee Dee River Valley may crack 70 degrees this afternoon as southerly winds pick up in advance of the stormy cold front back to our west.

Rain chances ramp back up tonight as the front closes in on the Carolinas. It will be mild, with overnight lows mainly in the 50s.

FIRST ALERT: More rain comes to the @wbtv_news area tonight, some of it heavy. Eventually this band will run through #CLT predawn on Friday. Wet end to the week! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/whptpk7Y0Y — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 3, 2022

Friday brings another round of rain - maybe even a couple of thunder rumbles - as the front crosses from west to east. The morning commute Friday, in particular, could be impacted with pockets of heavy rain forecast to move through during that time. Highs on Friday will remain in the mid-60s.

Rain is expected to impact the Friday morning commute. (Source: WBTV)

The front will clear the region, taking the rain with it Friday night and so sunshine will return Saturday along with a chilly breeze and highs only in the chilly upper 40s.

There was some concern earlier in the week that a new storm system could bring a bit of wintry weather to our area Sunday, but model data now strongly suggests that storm will be too far south/east of Charlotte to have much impact. There may be a few more clouds around Sunday, but the day now appears dry and so the First Alert for Sunday has been dropped. Sunday looks chilly, however, with highs again in the upper 40s.

More seasonal 50s will return early next week with dry conditions prevailing.

Have your rain gear close by through Friday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.