‘You were more than a daughter - you were my very best friend’; Cheslie Kryst’s mother honors her life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The mother of Cheslie Kryst is sharing emotional words and personal moments as she continues to mourn the death of her daughter.

On Sunday, Kryst’s family announced that the former Miss USA 2019 had died at the age of 30. Police said Kryst was pronounced dead outside of a building in midtown Manhattan, New York City Sunday morning.

Kryst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North Carolina. She was also an entrepreneur, a host on EXTRA and an attorney.

Related: Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30

On Wednesday, Kryst’s mother April Simpkins provided a statement about her daughter’s death.

“I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed,” Simpkins said in part of her statement.

Simpkins said that in Cheslie’s private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which “she hid from everyone”.

“Today, what our family and friends privately knew was the cause of death of my sweet baby girl, Cheslie, was officially confirmed. While it may be hard to believe, it’s true. Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone - including me, her closest confidant - until very shortly before her death,” Simpkins wrote.

In her statement, Simpkins went on to honor and remember the life her daughter lived, as well as the many lives she touched and the lasting impact she left on the world. Simpkins also touched on the relationship she had with her daughter and how important their bond was to her.

Related: ‘The world is mourning. We all felt like we knew Cheslie’: Remembering and honoring the life of Cheslie Kryst

“While her life on this earth was short, it was filled with many beautiful memories. We miss her laugh, her words of wisdom, her sense of humor and mostly her hugs. We miss all of it - we miss all of her. She was a vital part of our family which makes this loss even more devastating. Cheslie – to the world, you were a ball of sunshine wrapped in smiles. We talked, FaceTimed or texted one another all day, every day. You were more than a daughter - you were my very best friend. Talking with you was one of the best parts of my day. Your smile and laugh were infectious. I love you baby girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately. I know one day we’ll be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace,” Simpkins wrote.

WBTV is remembering the life of Charlotte native and former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst.

In lieu of flowers, Simpkins is asking everyone to please make a donation to Dress for Success, an organization that was dear to Cheslie’s heart.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.