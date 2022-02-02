NC DHHS Flu
Winston-Salem plant fire continues to burn 36 hours after starting

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – Firefighters continue to battle a fertilizer plant fire in Wintson-Salem that forced thousands of people to evacuate.

In an early-morning update Wednesday, fire officials said they did not make significant improvement overnight in suppressing the fire, which has been burning for roughly 36 hours.

Firefighters said the big concern is ammonium nitrate at the plant, which could spark an explosion. It was this threat that led to calling for the evacuation of the area that has about 6,500 people in 2,500 homes.

Thousands of people have been evacuated in Winston-Salem, N.C., early Tuesday amid fears a burning fertilizer plant could explode. (Source: WXII/CNN)

WBTV’s First Alert Weather team said winds in Winston-Salem will be light and out of the south to southeast for much of the plant. That means the smoke and fumes from the fire are not likely to spread very far.

The fire began Monday night at the Winston Weaver Company fertilizer plant on north side of Winston-Salem.

“We heard the explosion. It shook our house,” said Michelle Shepherd, who evacuated from her home near the plant. “We weren’t sure what it was. I opened up my front door and the entire sky was nothing but orange. I could see the flames shooting over the trees.”

Wake Forest University, most of which lies just outside the evacuation zone, canceled classes again Wednesday and urged students in dormitories to stay indoors with windows closed.

Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo told reporters an estimated 500 tons of ammonium nitrate were housed at the plant and another 100 tons of the fertilizer ingredient were in an adjacent rail car. He said that is more of the chemical than was present at a deadly blast at a 2013 Texas fertilizer plant blast that killed 15 people.

