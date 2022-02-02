NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Union County school board votes to end COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantine requirements

Officials say this new protocol will apply to students and staff. The motion to end contact tracing passed in an 8-1 vote Tuesday night.
The meeting was held on Tuesday, Feb. 1 when school board members voted to end contact tracing...
The meeting was held on Tuesday, Feb. 1 when school board members voted to end contact tracing and quarantine requirements beginning Monday, Feb. 7.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Board of Education has voted to end contact tracing and quarantine requirements related to COVID-19.

The meeting was held on Tuesday, Feb. 1 when school board members voted to end contact tracing and quarantine requirements beginning Monday, Feb. 7.

Officials say this new protocol will apply to students and staff. The motion to end contact tracing passed in an 8-1 vote Tuesday night.

Union County Public Schools also does not require mask-wearing in classrooms, as a vote passed 8-1 Tuesday night to keep the school district optional for face coverings.

In Dec. 2021, the Union County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to pass a joint resolution that supports the end of COVID-19 contact tracing and quarantine requirements in North Carolina public schools.

Related: Union County commissioners and education board approve joint resolution that supports ending COVID protocols in public schools

“Continuing the long-standing practice of putting the future of Union County first in all decisions, the Union County Board of Commissioners and Union County Board of Education have put forth a joint resolution calling on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to adjust protocol for contact tracing and quarantine of public school students related to COVID-19. COVID-19 will continue to be a communicable disease we must address and respond to, and we remain committed to doing so. However, we are at a pivotal point in the pandemic where we must adjust our policies to allow us to rely on tried and true public health practices, as we do for all communicable diseases. By asking the State to reevaluate the quarantine and contact tracing protocol in schools, it will enable the public health officials and school nurses who have been performing the arduous processes of contact tracing to shift their focus to more productive programs and services. This joint resolution does not diminish the importance of caring for all children who are sick whether from COVID-19, flu or any other communicable disease,” a December press release read.

On Tuesday, the Union County Board of Education voted 8-1 to approve the joint resolution.

In Sept. 2021, the Union County Board of Education voted to do away with contact tracing, a decision met with scrutiny from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Related: NC health leader: Union County school board could face legal action if COVID-19 procedures aren’t followed

At that time, North Carolina State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen sent the district a letter asking them to comply with state guidance by Friday, or legal action could be taken. Cohen said the school board’s decision at that time “poses an imminent threat of serious, adverse health consequences for students, teachers, staff, and the public.”

The school board reversed course a week later.

In the coming days, officials say Union County Public Schools will communicate additional information related to guidance, frequently asked questions and other things about the decision to end contact tracing.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda, a mother of four, says she had to wait 24 hours to be transported by ambulance between...
‘They don’t have enough rooms to cover what’s going on right now’: Woman details experience in Charlotte emergency room
Reed and Georgianna Karriker are out of jail on bond on felony child abuse charges.
Warrants: Salisbury Police say alleged child abuse victim had open wounds, hypothermia, sepsis
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
The incident happened at the Walmart on Albemarle Road.
CMPD releases body-cam footage of police shooting that killed man at east Charlotte Walmart
Today and tomorrow will be mild and dry. After that, we’re getting back on the roller coaster!
Two First Alerts and one could bring more winter weather!

Latest News

At least 16 headstones were knocked over and broken in the Dixonville Cemetery.
At least 16 headstones damaged as historic Black cemetery vandalized in Salisbury
Major Concord intersection closed due to flooding from water main break
Major Concord intersection expected to be closed for several days due to water main break
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify two people...
Crime Stoppers: Police looking for people involved in January shooting in east Charlotte
Video surveillance shows two people who police believe are responsible for a shooting at the...
Surveillance video captures shooting suspects in east Charlotte