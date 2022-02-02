Train strikes car on E. 11th St. in Salisbury, crossing blocked
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded after a car was struck by a train Wednesday morning in Salisbury.
The collision happened on East 11th Street and North Long Street before 6:30 a.m.
According to first responders, no one was found in or around the car and it’s possible the driver may have walked away.
Firefighters said they walked the tracks in both directions and did not find anyone.
There was heavy damage to the car and the crossing arms also were damaged. The train has stopped and the crossing is blocked.
