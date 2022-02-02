NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

SpaceX announces internet service that will cost $500 per month

Elon Musk announced the new service, Starlink Premium, which starts at $500 per month.
Elon Musk announced the new service, Starlink Premium, which starts at $500 per month.(@ELONMUSK/SPACEX/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - SpaceX has opened pre-orders for its new high-performance internet service, Starlink Premium.

Elon Musk announced the new service, which starts at $500 per month. The antenna is an additional $2,500.

Starlink Premium advertises speeds up to 500 megabits per second – about twice as fast as Starlink’s regular service.

However, the average household is not the target for Starlink Premium – it’s geared toward small businesses.

SpaceX says deliveries of the service are set to start later this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda, a mother of four, says she had to wait 24 hours to be transported by ambulance between...
‘They don’t have enough rooms to cover what’s going on right now’: Woman details experience in Charlotte emergency room
Reed and Georgianna Karriker are out of jail on bond on felony child abuse charges.
Warrants: Salisbury Police say alleged child abuse victim had open wounds, hypothermia, sepsis
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
The incident happened at the Walmart on Albemarle Road.
CMPD releases body-cam footage of police shooting that killed man at east Charlotte Walmart
Today and tomorrow will be mild and dry. After that, we’re getting back on the roller coaster!
Two First Alerts and one could bring more winter weather!

Latest News

FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Parkland school shooter’s penalty trial delayed again
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
LIVE: White House COVID Response Team holds briefing as more nations ease restrictions
The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero...
Wendy’s breakfast is heating up with new chicken biscuit