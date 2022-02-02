Rock Hill woman charged with DUI in wrong-way I-77 crash that killed 4, SC troopers say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - A Rock Hill woman faces charges of DUI causing death after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 77 in South Carolina last October that left four people dead, officials said.

The people killed included a 5-year-old child, and three women, including a pair of sisters, officials said.

Rolesha Leann Spears, 30, was served arrest warrants late Monday, charging her with four counts of felony DUI with death, and one count of child endangerment with death from the Oct. 10 collision, according to York County jail records and the S.C. Highway Patrol.

OCTOBER CRASH

The crash happened near mile marker 80, troopers said. Spears was driving a car the wrong way on I-77 when it hit another car, highway patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller said Tuesday.

A 5-year-old child in one car, and a pair of sisters and their cousin in a different car, were the four people who died, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast told The Herald in October.

Rylee Pate, 5, was a passenger in the car that was traveling in the wrong direction, Gast said.

Jasmine Givens, 27, Briasia Moore, 20, and Nykiera Moore, 17, were in the car that was struck, Gast said in a written statement. Givens, the driver in that car, was a cousin to the Moore sisters, Gast said.

SUSPECT COULD FACE 100 YEARS PRISON

Spears was injured in the October crash, Miller said. She was arrested and served warrants by troopers after being released from a medical facility, Miller said.

Spears could face more than 100 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

A conviction for felony DUI with death carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison for each charge, South Carolina law states.

Spears was denied bail and remains in the York County jail without bond after a court hearing late Monday, York County court records show.

