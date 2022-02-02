Mecklenburg County to resume distribution of at-home COVID-19 tests Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Beginning on Monday, Feb. 7, residents of Mecklenburg County can resume picking up free at-home COVID-19 tests at select library and public health department locations.

Residents can pick up one kit per person, or a maximum of four per household. You do not need to show ID or proof of insurance to receive a kit.

Test kits will only be available while supplies last.

Kits will be available for pickup on the following days and times and the listed locations.

Mon. and Thurs., 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.:

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – South Blvd (4429 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209)

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – North County Regional (16500 Holly Crest Ln., Huntersville, NC 28078)

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Steele Creek (13620 Steele Creek Rd., Charlotte, NC 28273)

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Mint Hill (6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd., Mint Hill, NC 28227)

Tues., 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Fri. and Sat., 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.:

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – West Boulevard (2157 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208)

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Hickory Grove (5935 Hickory Grove Rd., Charlotte, NC 28215)

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Sugar Creek (4045 North Tryon St., Ste. A, Charlotte, NC 28206)

Mon., Tues., Thurs., Fri., 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Wed., 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.:

Mecklenburg County Public Health – Southeast (249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte, NC 28211)

To find the nearest free testing location near you, visit the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ ‘Find My Testing Place,’ or view the Mecklenburg County Public Health’s COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Sites map.

At-home test kits can also be purchased online or in local pharmacies, or for free at COVIDTests.gov.

