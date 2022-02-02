NC DHHS Flu
Man arrested in SC, charged in deadly southwest Charlotte shooting

Lawrence Ferrell
Lawrence Ferrell(Source: Beaufort County Detention Center)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man wanted in connection with a deadly December shooting in southwest Charlotte has been arrested in South Carolina, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, investigators identified 37-year-old Lawrence Edwin Ferrell as the suspect in the murder of Andre Deron Richardson.

Ferrell was located in S.C. on Tuesday and taken into custody, with the assistance of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement said.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the CMPD. Ferrell remains in the Beaufort County Detention Center while awaiting extradition to Mecklenburg County.

His charges stem from the Dec. 10, 2021, shooting on Quercus Cove Court.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a homicide investigation began.

