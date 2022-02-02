Lancaster County redistricting maps finalized, Indian Land gets third council seat

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) -The new Lancaster County district maps will look a lot different for the next 10 years.

Part of the reason is growth in the Panhandle. The Indian Land area not only grew in population, but it is also gaining a seat in the city council. County council held a special called meeting Monday night to vote a third and final time on the redistricting plan.

These meetings only happen once every ten years, using federal census population data to redraw voting lines. Looking closer at the numbers, the total population of Lancaster County is close to 90,000 people. The number of people living right now in Indian Land more than a quarter of that.

Redistricting happens every 10 years when census numbers come out. This year’s numbers showed exponential growth for the Indian Land community. Because districts have to be as close to even as possible, the council had to create another district in the Indian Land area. To do this the council decided to shrink one of the Panhandle districts and create a new one. That means a third council seat for Indian Land voters.

As more people make the move to Indian Land, the more growth is coming to the area. So it is no surprise to the people that live here to see the census numbers reflecting that.

”My family and I have been here in Indian Land for a little over six years,” says Indian Land resident Terry Erb. ”In the six years we’ve been here we’ve seen an amazing amount of growth and it continues.”

What is also not surprising? The area getting such a big population boost that the Indian Land area is getting an extra seat at the council table.

”I’m really excited to see that growth from that standpoint so we can hopefully have some good leadership. But also have a multiethnic diverse voice for this area,” says Erb.

”This was really needed for us redistricting,” says Dennis Marstall, Lancaster County administrator.

He says the county grew so much some districts had 22,000 people versus others with just 6,000. But the real draw of redrawing these maps is the new council seat to Indian Land and what it will bring to the city council table.

”Having that extra voice for the northern part of the county will help people better understand some of the huge growth issues,” he says.

People are going to have to start paying attention come election time.

Because of redistricting, some of people will be voting in a new place and maybe in a completely different district with new representation.

Marstall says they are working on getting those maps done and uploaded online so you can see where you landed.

