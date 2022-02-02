‘Jeep Ride’ to honor of fallen Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Tyler Herndon Memorial Foundation and the Thin Blue Line Jeep Ride club will put on a Jeep Ride this Sunday, Feb. 6, in honor of fallen Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon.

Herndon, who was shot and killed while responding to a call on Dec. 11, 2020, was known for his dedication to serving the Mount Holly community and his willingness to help those around him.

“You’ll see some stories about him helping people,” Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper said following Herndon’s passing in 2020. “You’ll see stories about him with a group of kids at school. He’ll be walking through the parking lot with his coworkers. Greeting people. Not doing anything, just greeting people.”

Herndon had been with the department for less than a year but was quickly making an impact.

The second-annual Thin Blue Line Jeep Ride in honor of fallen MHPD officer Tyler Herndon takes place this Sunday. (Tyler Herndon Memorial Foundation)

“I’m a better man because of Tyler Herndon,” Roper said. “The Mount Holly Police Department is better because of Tyler Herndon. We’re a better community.”

Herndon has continued to make an impact on the community even after his death through the Tyler Herndon Memorial Foundation. The organization launched in September 2021 and exists to give scholarships to local high-school seniors who are pursuing a career in public safety.

Registration for the Jeep Ride begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday at the MHPD and will cost $5 per Jeep. All registration fees – which must be paid in cash – will go directly to Herndon’s foundation.

The drive itself will start at 2 p.m. and will travel from the police department more than 60 miles around the I-485 loop before ending at the Charlotte Premium Outlet Mall. Ride organizers expect that more than 300 Jeeps will participate.

The first 200 Jeeps to sign up will receive a ‘Swag Bag’ upon registration. Local businesses will also be present to hold raffles to raise money for the foundation.

Participants are encouraged to arrive early and visit the Memorial Garden at the police department.

Last year’s event raised more than $3,000 for the Tyler Herndon Memorial Foundation.

The ride is sponsored by Just Jeepin’ 4-A Cause Jeep Club and will have shirts and hoodies for sale to help raise money.

