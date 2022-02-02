Historic Black cemetery in Salisbury vandalized

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - There is shock and outrage in Salisbury as community members learn of the act of vandalism that has taken place at the Dixonville Cemetery.

“At first I was stunned, then I thought about...when are we going to be able to rest in peace,” said Dee Dee Wright.

Salisbury Police say at least 16 headstone were knocked over and broken at the pre-Civil War burying ground that has been the site of an extensive restoration project.

The vandalism was discovered on Wednesday when Emily Perry, Chairperson for the Dixonville-Lincoln Task Force, was preparing to record a video with the City of Salisbury for Black History Month.

“Next thing you know, we saw several graves, I counted 16 graves, that’s been desecrated,” Perry said. “It’s very heartbreaking and tearful for all the work we’ve put in. We were coming to the end of this project...that someone or some people would find it...I mean to destroy, I don’t know what kind of conscience someone would have to come into a cemetery and just desecrate all of these tombstones.”

Police were walking the grounds photographing the damage.

The groundbreaking for the cemetery’s restoration project took place on May 30, 2018. The Dixonville Cemetery was the first city-owned cemetery for the burial of African-Americans. Fifty years ago the grounds were a centerpiece of the tight-knit Dixonville neighborhood, providing a well-worn pathway leading children to the nearby Lincoln Elementary School.

The Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial Project, a three-phased initiative, created a memorial walk to enhance the front of the cemetery with patterned sidewalks and granite steps, an interpretive walk where visitors may gather, study and reflect on the history of the Cemetery, and a proposed revitalization of the Lincoln School.

According to Salisbury historian Betty Dan Spencer, there were almost 500 documented burials at the cemetery. The oldest gravesite known is that of Mary Valentine, who died in 1851. This supports the supposition that African-Americans may have been interred on the property before the city of Salisbury purchased the acres for a cemetery on Sept. 30, 1874. Other prominent African-American Salisburians are buried there, including Bishop John Jamison Moore, who founded the AME Zion Church in western North Carolina, and the Rev. Harry Cowan, a minister who was born into slavery but went on to establish 49 churches and baptize 8,500 people. Although many of the grave markers have disappeared, Dixonville Cemetery remains a vital link in Salisbury’s collective heritage.

Police are investigating the case. Those most closely associated with the project are vowing to try and repair whatever can be fixed.

“I think it’s very important that we continue to honor those who have died and who are hopefully resting, in spite of what happened today, or whenever it happened,” added Wright. “Yes, we will fix this. I mean we are strong and we were at the closing where we were getting ready to have the final rededication of this cemetery and somebody thought maybe this shouldn’t be, but it will be, we will continue and we will fight for what we believe is right and is righteous.”

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

