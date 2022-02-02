NC DHHS Flu
Health leaders urge S.C. schools to use ‘Test to Stay’ program

To help schools, DHEC is sending 300,000 rapid tests to school districts this week. Another 1.6 million tests are on order.
South Carolina health officials are urging schools to use this program to keep students in the classroom.
By Lileana Pearson and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging schools districts to implement a “test to stay” program.

According to DHEC, it will allow more kids to stay in school.

The program would allow schools to use rapid tests on K through 12 students who’ve been exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, but don’t have symptoms.

If the rapid test is negative between days five and seven and the student doesn’t have symptoms, they’re allowed to stay in the classroom. A second test is given 24 hours after the first.

To help schools, DHEC is sending 300,000 rapid tests to school districts this week. Another 1.6 million tests are on order.

“We are aware that several school districts have concerns about updates to our COVID-19 school guidance and our School and Childcare Exclusion List. We know that their goal is to keep more students in schools,” Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC’s director, said. “DHEC shares in that goal and is ensuring that schools and parents have access to rapid tests so school systems can fully implement TTS, which allows most students to remain in school. This is the most effective way to maximize learning without sacrificing our students and teachers’ well-being.”

DHEC officials are also asking schools to accept results of those at-home COVID-19 tests.

Lancaster County schools do participate in this program; parents must consent to the testing. WBTV is reaching out to our other South Carolina school districts to see if they plan to implement it as well.

