Health Dept: COVID cases soar in Early Childhood Education programs in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - COVID-19 case numbers are soaring in Early Childhood Education Programs in Rowan County, according to a press release from the Rowan County Health Department.

Over the past month, Rowan County has seen over 500 cases of COVID-19 in local ECE sites with children 0-4 years of age.

According to the Health Department, Omicron now accounts for 99% of the current sequenced COVID-19 tests in Rowan County. Leaders say that it is critical that parents work with their respective ECE directors to make sure that all state guidance is being followed.

“Most importantly, parents need to make sure that they are not bringing their sick child back too early to their child’s ECE site,” the release says. “This especially applies to a child that is under 2 years of age and who is not able to wear a face mask safely. At the same time, a child over 2 years of age that is not yet old enough to be vaccinated and who will not and cannot keep their mask on correctly should not return until 10 days after the specimen collection date or the first day their symptoms appeared.”

Health Department leaders say that if a child is willing and is able to wear their mask correctly over their nose and around their chin throughout the duration of the day, there a possibility that the child could be allowed to return after the fifth day of exposure/illness.

Rowan County Public Health (RCPH) highly suggests that parents reference the ChildCareStrongNC Public Health Toolkit, specifically pages 12-14, and work with the ECE Director to determine when it is safest for a child to return.

The release also notes:

Please be aware that if your child is in an ECE program and does test positive, RCPH will contact you with further instructions on what to do. In addition to this, RCPH will also contact the individual ECE agency to inform them that your child is sick and what steps they need to take. It is important to realize, however, that your child’s ECE Director has the final authority in whether your child can stay at their center and/or return.

RCPH realizes how frustrating this can be for a family in so many ways, and we hope that we will soon be able to see a reduction in cases within the next few weeks. More importantly, it looks very promising that Pfizer will be offering a vaccine for children under 5 years old in the coming weeks. This vaccine will not only reduce the severity of COVID-19 that we are seeing in some children, but it will also help our infants and toddlers to hopefully be able return to the classroom in a more timely manner.

Workers with local ECE programs who would like more information and/or a presentation for staff on the state’s most up-to-date guidance, can contact Teresa Mowery at 704-216-8806, or Teresa.mowery@rowancountync.gov.

Also, if you are a parent with additional questions and/or concerns, you can contact the Rowan County COVID-19 team.

Rowan County COVID-19 Case Information: https://bit.ly/rowan-covid19-hub

