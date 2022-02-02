NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alerts for end-of-week rain, potential wintry mix on Sunday

This Wednesday will be dry with increasing clouds and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
This Wednesday will be dry with increasing clouds and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ve got one more dry day before our rain chances return for the end of the week.

  • Wednesday: Mild and dry
  • First Alert: Warming trend continues with rain moving on Thursday and going into Friday
  • First Alert: Sunday monitoring potential for a wintry mix.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

This Wednesday will be dry with increasing clouds and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Later this afternoon there will be a chance for some scattered showers; otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies.

On Thursday, temperatures will soar into the 60s out ahead of our next cold front, but widespread rain can be expected across the entire area off and on throughout the day. Rain will continue Thursday night into Friday and could be heavy rain at times; expect highs in the mid to upper 60s on Friday.

Rain is expected to move into the area Thursday and into Friday.
Rain is expected to move into the area Thursday and into Friday.(Source: WBTV)

The rain will move out by Saturday, but we’ll be watching for the possibility of some rain, sleet, and snow on Sunday. On Saturday, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with cooler afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. 

Another round of moisture will begin to head our way for Sunday.  At this time, it looks like we could see a chance for a quick wintry mix mainly on Sunday morning. Once this wintry mix moves through, the rest of Sunday looks cloudy and cold with highs in the 40s.

There are First Alerts for periods of rain for the end of the week, as well as for the...
There are First Alerts for periods of rain for the end of the week, as well as for the potential for wintry weather on Sunday.(Source: WBTV)

The cloud cover will stick around for next Monday and Tuesday; expect highs in the low to mid-50s in the afternoon.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda, a mother of four, says she had to wait 24 hours to be transported by ambulance between...
‘They don’t have enough rooms to cover what’s going on right now’: Woman details experience in Charlotte emergency room
Reed and Georgianna Karriker are out of jail on bond on felony child abuse charges.
Warrants: Salisbury Police say alleged child abuse victim had open wounds, hypothermia, sepsis
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Today and tomorrow will be mild and dry. After that, we’re getting back on the roller coaster!
Two First Alerts and one could bring more winter weather!
Firefighters are monitoring a fire at a North Carolina fertilizer plant.
Thousands flee homes near N.C. fertilizer plant fire

Latest News

First Alerts for end-of-week rain, potential wintry mix on Sunday
First Alerts for end-of-week rain, potential wintry mix on Sunday
WBTV Futurecast
First Alert: Rain for Thursday and Friday, with a wintry mix possible Sunday
Two First Alerts later this week with rain on the way
Two First Alerts later this week with rain on the way
Today and tomorrow will be mild and dry. After that, we’re getting back on the roller coaster!
Two First Alerts and one could bring more winter weather!