First Alerts for end-of-week rain, potential wintry mix on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ve got one more dry day before our rain chances return for the end of the week.

This Wednesday will be dry with increasing clouds and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Later this afternoon there will be a chance for some scattered showers; otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies.

Times of clouds & sun around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area with just a tiny chance for a stray shower. Better rain chances come our way Thursday & (especially) Friday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/i79f0yOROE — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 2, 2022

On Thursday, temperatures will soar into the 60s out ahead of our next cold front, but widespread rain can be expected across the entire area off and on throughout the day. Rain will continue Thursday night into Friday and could be heavy rain at times; expect highs in the mid to upper 60s on Friday.

Rain is expected to move into the area Thursday and into Friday. (Source: WBTV)

The rain will move out by Saturday, but we’ll be watching for the possibility of some rain, sleet, and snow on Sunday. On Saturday, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with cooler afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Another round of moisture will begin to head our way for Sunday. At this time, it looks like we could see a chance for a quick wintry mix mainly on Sunday morning. Once this wintry mix moves through, the rest of Sunday looks cloudy and cold with highs in the 40s.

There are First Alerts for periods of rain for the end of the week, as well as for the potential for wintry weather on Sunday. (Source: WBTV)

The cloud cover will stick around for next Monday and Tuesday; expect highs in the low to mid-50s in the afternoon.

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

