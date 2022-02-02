First Alert: Rain for Thursday and Friday, with a wintry mix possible Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday will be dry, yet get your umbrella out for Thursday and Friday, as temperatures get back into the 60s. Much colder air arrives for the weekend, with the chance for a wintry mix on Sunday.

50s for Wednesday, with 60s for Thursday and Friday.

First Alert for Thursday and Friday due to rain chances.

First Alert Sunday: Colder, with a wintry mix possible.

Tonight will feature increasing clouds and cold temperatures, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

Wednesday is “Groundhog Day”, and will feature mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, with a few sprinkles possible. Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will warm into the upper 50s in the piedmont, and mid-40s in the mountains.

7 Day Forecast First alert (WBTV)

A First Alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday, with scattered rain on Thursday and more widespread rain expected on Friday. There may be a few storms, yet organized severe weather is not anticipated at this time. Despite the rain chances, temperatures will remain mild, with highs in the mid-60s across the piedmont, and around 50 degrees in the mountains.

Dry weather briefly returns for Saturday, with seasonably cool temperatures back around 50 degrees for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees in the mountains.

Another chance for rain to a wintry mix will be possible on Sunday, yet overall precipitation chances are at a low confidence at this time, due to inconsistent weather data. Temperatures will be cold for Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Stay tuned for updates to the forecast for Sunday.

Temperatures will begin to moderate back into the 50s as we head into early next week.

Stay weather aware this week!

