NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Rain for Thursday and Friday, with a wintry mix possible Sunday

The WBTV First Alert Team has issued two for the end of this week
By Jason Myers
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday will be dry, yet get your umbrella out for Thursday and Friday, as temperatures get back into the 60s. Much colder air arrives for the weekend, with the chance for a wintry mix on Sunday.

  • 50s for Wednesday, with 60s for Thursday and Friday.
  • First Alert for Thursday and Friday due to rain chances.
  • First Alert Sunday: Colder, with a wintry mix possible.

Tonight will feature increasing clouds and cold temperatures, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

Wednesday is “Groundhog Day”, and will feature mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, with a few sprinkles possible. Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will warm into the upper 50s in the piedmont, and mid-40s in the mountains.

7 Day Forecast First alert
7 Day Forecast First alert(WBTV)

A First Alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday, with scattered rain on Thursday and more widespread rain expected on Friday. There may be a few storms, yet organized severe weather is not anticipated at this time. Despite the rain chances, temperatures will remain mild, with highs in the mid-60s across the piedmont, and around 50 degrees in the mountains.

Dry weather briefly returns for Saturday, with seasonably cool temperatures back around 50 degrees for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees in the mountains.

Another chance for rain to a wintry mix will be possible on Sunday, yet overall precipitation chances are at a low confidence at this time, due to inconsistent weather data. Temperatures will be cold for Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Stay tuned for updates to the forecast for Sunday.

Temperatures will begin to moderate back into the 50s as we head into early next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware this week!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30
Linda, a mother of four, says she had to wait 24 hours to be transported by ambulance between...
‘They don’t have enough rooms to cover what’s going on right now’: Woman details experience in Charlotte emergency room
The mother of an eight year old who reported being sexually assaulted in a group foster home...
Her son said he was sexually assaulted in a group home. Then silence.
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Birth control. Picture good for 30 day use from 5-28-2021.
North Carolina bill to allow birth control without prescription

Latest News

Two First Alerts later this week with rain on the way
Two First Alerts later this week with rain on the way
Today and tomorrow will be mild and dry. After that, we’re getting back on the roller coaster!
Two First Alerts and one could bring more winter weather!
Two First Alerts and one could bring more winter weather!
Most of the steadiest rain appears to come Thursday night through the midday hours on Friday.
Sunny Tuesday; First Alerts in place for late-week rain chances, possible wintry mix on Sunday