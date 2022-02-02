NC DHHS Flu
Elissia Wilson: First Alerts for rain moving in Thursday, possible winter weather Sunday morning

Later this evening there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers; otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 40s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re going to finish up this Wednesday afternoon partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

  • Wednesday: Mild and dry
  • First Alert: Warming trend continues with rain moving in Thursday-Friday
  • First Alert: Sunday monitoring potential for wintry mix.

Ahead of our next cold front, temperatures will climb into the 60s for Thursday, but we won’t get a chance to get out and enjoy it because rain will be moving through the area off-and-on throughout the day. 

Rain will continue Thursday night into Friday and could be heavy rain at times; expect highs in the mid to upper 60s on Friday.

Rain is set to move in on Thursday.
Rain is set to move in on Thursday.(Source: WBTV)

The rain will move out by Saturday, but we’ll be watching for the possibility of some rain, sleet, and snow on Sunday. 

On Saturday, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with cooler afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Another round of moisture will begin to head our way for Sunday. At this time, it looks like we could see a chance for a quick wintry mix mainly on Sunday morning. Once this wintry mix moves through, the rest of Sunday looks cloudy and cold with highs in the 40s.

Our best chance for precipitation over the next seven days is on Friday.
Our best chance for precipitation over the next seven days is on Friday.(Source: WBTV)

The cloud cover will stick around for next Monday and Tuesday; expect highs in the lows to mid-50s in the afternoon.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

