Crime Stoppers: Police looking for people involved in January shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify two people involved in a shooting that happened in January in east Charlotte.

The incident happened Wednesday, January 5 around 4 pm on Snow Lane in the Heritage Park Apartments.

“We had a victim get shot in the abdominal area and suffer some serious injury. We also had an occupied apartment get shot into as well as an unoccupied vehicle,” explained Officer Rick Smith, the CMPD’s Crime Stoppers coordinator.

Smith said the individual who was injured by gunfire did survive. He said it us unclear what led to the shooting. The Crime Stoppers coordinator explained that surveillance videos obtained by police show two people who officers believe are suspects in the shooting. One of the individuals is a female wearing a blue hoodie and the other is a male dressed entirely in black.

“From the footage that you’ve seen, we’ve seen, they were in the area at the time and just because of their behavior and other leads that we’ve gotten kind of leads us to them,” explained Smith.

The Crime Stoppers coordinator also commented on the fact that the shooting happened during daylight hours.

“It says they have no regard for life. I mean we’ve got innocent people out here in this complex so anybody else could have gotten hit,” said Smith.

The officer said he thinks the people responsible for the recent shooting live in the area and he’s hopeful community members who are reluctant to come forward will call Crime Stoppers.

“I know you don’t want to talk to me out here, but I want you to call me on our anonymous tip line,” said Smith. “We don’t want to know your name. You don’t have to come to court, no written statement or anything, just need the information leading to an arrest.”

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still receive the cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

