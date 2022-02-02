Major Concord intersection closed due to flooding from water main break

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A water main break has caused city crews to close a major intersection in Concord on Wednesday afternoon.

The intersection of Concord Parkway and Pitts School Road is closed near the J.M. Robinson High School side due to flooding. Crews responded around 1 p.m.

It is expected to be closed for the foreseeable future.

City crews are responding to the intersection of Concord Parkway and Pitts School Road for a water main break. A portion of Pitts School Road has been closed (the J. M. Robinson High School side) due to flooding. It’s expected to be closed for near future. pt pic.twitter.com/PaNu8s0BRp — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) February 2, 2022

