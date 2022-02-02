Major Concord intersection closed due to flooding from water main break

NC DHHS Flu
It is expected to be closed for the foreseeable future.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A water main break has caused city crews to close a major intersection in Concord on Wednesday afternoon.

The intersection of Concord Parkway and Pitts School Road is closed near the J.M. Robinson High School side due to flooding. Crews responded around 1 p.m.

It is expected to be closed for the foreseeable future.

