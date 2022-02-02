NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte restaurant makes history as first black-owned vegan drive-thru in southeast

WBTV talked to the co-owner of the business on the first day of Black History Month.
Help is on the way for Atrium Health Pineville as a 16-person National Disaster Medical System team is deploying to help support a surge in the hospitals
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new restaurant here in Charlotte, ‘Romeo’s Vegan Burgers’, is making waves as the only black-owned vegan drive-thru in the southeastern US.

Opening just over a month ago on South Blvd near Tyvola, the owner, Monty Faulkner, said the goal of the restaurant is to make healthy eating more accessible.

This was a passion project born during the pandemic that Faulkner said fills a void in our community, with support from the community.

“I think especially in the wake of everything that happened during the pandemic with the Black Lives Matter movement and what have you, people became more conscientious of wanting to buy black, support black businesses,” said Faulkner.

“So us coming up in that time, it really helped show other members of the African American community that opening a business even in the heart of a pandemic, it can be fruitful, as long as we support each other.”

Data, research and anecdotes show many black-owned businesses were hit hardest during COVID.

While Romeo’s had staffing issues and trouble finding a brick-and-mortar restaurant, they’re now making history and representing multiple facets of their community.

