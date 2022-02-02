Charlotte pub owner arrested in state embezzlement case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte businessman has been arrested on felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Mark F. Ethridge, 62, of Mint Hill was charged with three counts of embezzlement of state property.

Ethridge is the owner of Stooges Pub and Grub in Matthews and is alleged to have aided and abetted the business to embezzle, misapply, and convert $193,212 to its own use from Feb. 1, 2015, through Dec. 21, 2019.

During that time period, Ethridge was the responsible person of Stooges Pub and Grub and was under a duty to collect, hold in trust and remit North Carolina and Mecklenburg County sales tax to the NC Department of Revenue.

Ethridge was placed under a $100,000 bond from the Wake County magistrate and is scheduled to appear in court in Raleigh on Feb. 2.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.