Caldwell County’s Andrew Higgins going through surgery again for removing part of his colon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This is 12-year-old Andrew Higgins favorite photo of himself, and therefore we should show it proudly. Andrew is a 6th grader on the honor roll at Hudson Middle School in Caldwell County, and is one of our longtime amazing #MollysKids.

He and his mom live in Lenoir. He’s heading into surgery—again—this Friday to remove part of his colon.

This will hopefully fix what has been months now of severe abdominal pain. He’ll be in the hospital for two to three weeks after the procedure.

“His pain is almost to the point of fainting,” says his mom Susan Dula. “That’s in addition to the typical obstacles caused by Dysautonomia. We have had some tough hospital visits, but, doctors have been doing lots of testing on Andrew for weeks and think they finally found the issue.”

All that to say, he’s still a 12-year-old looking at a significant hospital stay. Not super thrilling for him.

“I can’t say he’s excited about Friday,” Susan said. “But he is ready to feel better after it all heals. He wants to be able to do more things and is excited about the possibility of getting rid of his g-tube. Andrew is optimistic and looking forward to having a much more ‘normal’ life.”

“Normal,” meaning, like other 12-year-old kids. Andrew is an awesome, active kid, but he had to eliminate all extra-curricular activities because of medical issues. He really misses sports, his mom says, (and he echoes behind her as she talks!), and Boy Scouts of America, which he dearly loved. He just doesn’t have the energy.

Many of you who have followed Andrew’s journey, know he lives with Ehlers-Danlos and Dysautonomia, which are difficult diagnoses, but he has always, always, always made the best of it.

“EDS and Dysautonomia really stink,” his mom said. “There’s no way around it. But Andrew always keeps a positive attitude and rarely complains. He is a trooper and inspiration to many, including me.”

Good luck Friday, Andrew. You’ll do great. Please keep us updated.

#MollysKids

PS: We like the picture in the snow, too.

