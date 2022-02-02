Cabarrus student named candidate in US Presidential Scholars program

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Shiva Gadireddy, a graduating senior at Cox Mill High School, has been named a Career and Technical Education candidate as part of the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

The Career and Technical Education candidates were nominated by their Chief State School Officers based on their accomplishments in career and technical education fields.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of President Lyndon B. Johnson to recognize some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in many areas: academic success, leadership, and service to school and community. It was expanded in 1979 to recognize students demonstrating exceptional scholarship and talent in the visual, creative, and performing arts.

In 2015, the program was expanded once again to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical fields. Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s youth.

The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the President, will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the 161 Scholars in May. Of these, up to 20 will be selected as U.S. Presidential Scholars in Career and Technical Education. U.S. Presidential Scholars are honored for their accomplishments during the National Recognition Program each June.

To commemorate their achievement, the Scholars are awarded the Presidential Scholars Medallion. Since 1964, the program has honored almost 8,000 U.S. Presidential Scholars, who have demonstrated scholarship, leadership, artistic excellence, and selfless service to others.

On behalf of the President and his administration, the Commission on Presidential Scholars recognizes the immense value and potential of our nation’s youth and a deep commitment to ensuring that every child in America receives the benefits of a world-class education.

For more information about the U.S. Presidential Scholars program, parents and students can call the Presidential Scholars Office at 507-931-8345 or send an e-mail to PSP@scholarshipamerica.org.

