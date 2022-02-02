NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

4 charged in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams

FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016...
FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, Saturday, July 30, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Four men have been charged in the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the four were charged in a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court in a narcotics conspiracy alleging the distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of Williams, who gained fame playing Omar Little on “The Wire.”

New York City’s medical examiner earlier ruled that Williams, 54, died of acute drug intoxication on Sept. 6. He was found dead by family members in his penthouse apartment. At that time, the medical examiner’s office ruled Williams’ death an accident.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda, a mother of four, says she had to wait 24 hours to be transported by ambulance between...
‘They don’t have enough rooms to cover what’s going on right now’: Woman details experience in Charlotte emergency room
Reed and Georgianna Karriker are out of jail on bond on felony child abuse charges.
Warrants: Salisbury Police say alleged child abuse victim had open wounds, hypothermia, sepsis
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
The incident happened at the Walmart on Albemarle Road.
CMPD releases body-cam footage of police shooting that killed man at east Charlotte Walmart
Today and tomorrow will be mild and dry. After that, we’re getting back on the roller coaster!
Two First Alerts and one could bring more winter weather!

Latest News

FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Parkland school shooter’s penalty trial delayed again
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US
Elon Musk announced the new service, Starlink Premium, which starts at $500 per month.
SpaceX announces internet service that will cost $500 per month
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
LIVE: White House COVID Response Team holds briefing as more nations ease restrictions
The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero...
Wendy’s breakfast is heating up with new chicken biscuit