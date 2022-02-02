NC DHHS Flu
1,000 gallons of gas to be given away in Gastonia this weekend

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend, 1,000 gallons of gas will be given away at a gas station in Gastonia.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, a team led by Ted Greve, a long-time area attorney, is going to be at the Kingsway gas station at 2701 Union Road for the giveaway.

The event will go from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. as organizers will pump 10 free gallons of gas for the first 100 people in line.

Kingsway will be offering a free car wash and local favorite, Choice USA, will be giving out (one) 2-liter Sundrop per car.

“So many people are still reeling from the ongoing effects of the pandemic, including increased gas prices. Shortened hours or no hours at all, but family expenses just keep coming” noted attorney Ted Greve. I wanted to do something to help people who have helped me and my law firm throughout the years

