Women who take birth control pills now have easier access to it, thanks to new NC law

On Tuesday, women in North Carolina will no longer need a doctor’s prescription for hormonal birth control.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re a woman who’s on birth control, you may now have easier access to it.

Thanks to a new law in North Carolina, a pharmacist qualified to give vaccines can give birth control pills and patches without a doctor’s prescription.

Planned Parenthood’s Molly Rivera said, “We know that most women will be on the pill at some point of their lifetime.”

If you are one of those women in North Carolina, you will no longer need a doctor’s prescription for hormonal birth control or the patch, under this new law.

Reproductive healthcare facilities like Planned Parenthood say, this will improve efficacy and improve access for people who don’t have insurance or who live in rural areas.

“There are many folks in North Carolina who have to drive hours just to get to the doctor so now for many folks who want to get the birth control pill, they can, instead of going to the doctor first, they can go right to their local pharmacy.”

Planned Parenthood says, this law applies to any person of reproductive age, including teens.

The patient must complete an assessment which includes recommendations based on certain conditions.

Long term, some say it could help prevent unintended pregnancy.

“We know that when people have easier access to birth control that allows them to plan for their pregnancies.”

Keep in mind, birth control isn’t a one-size-fits all.

So ask questions!

“There are plenty of reasons that folks may still want to talk to their doctor or a medical provider about the different birth control methods out there, about which method may work for them.”

WBTV talked to at least one pharmacist who said there needs to be more clarity as to which birth control pills can be administered to you.

Planned Parenthood says, the state medical director is still looking into the implementation of the policy, so this should go into effect soon.

The law also allows qualified pharmacists to give other drugs like HIV prevention medications.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

