‘Walking Dead’ actor Moses Moseley dies at 31

Tributes poured in for Moses Moseley, who has died at the age of 31.(Source: Instagram/@mosesmoseley/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - An actor known for his iconic role as a walker on “The Walking Dead” has died at the age of 31.

Moseley is best known for playing the role of Michonne’s pet zombie on the”The Walking Dead.” He also costarred in the HBO series “Watchmen,” USA Network’s “Queen of the South,” as well as BET’s “Tales” and “American Soul.”

Moseley was found dead in Stockbridge, Georgia, after going missing, and his death is currently being investigated, his talent manager Gail Tassell confirmed to CNN.

Tassell told CNN his family located his car using the OnStar security feature and also found his body.

His representation at Avery Sisters Entertainment also confirmed the actor’s death on Facebook, saying in part: “For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss him dearly!”

AMC also paid tribute to Moseley on “The Walking Dead’s” Twitter account on Monday night.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley,” the tweet said.

