Two First Alerts and one could bring more winter weather!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today and tomorrow will be mild and dry. After that, we’re getting back on the roller coaster!

Rain chance Thursday/ Friday

Dry Saturday

Possible winter weather Sunday

Today and Wednesday won’t give you any trouble. Skies will be variably cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

First Alert round 1 will be on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the 60s both days. Lows will only fall to the 50s. Because of that, it will be an all-rain event. There will be a chance for showers any time on Thursday but the better rain chance will be overnight and into Friday.

Saturday will be cooler but dry. That will be the break between systems. Highs will be in the low 50s.

The more interesting timeframe is on Sunday. We thought we might make it through a weekend without winter weather. Our chances of that happening look to be decreasing. We have two long-term models available this far out. They are both bringing in the chance for winter weather at this point. They disagree on timing. One starts the precipitation on Saturday night and the other holds off until Sunday. One brings in a better chance for snow. The other prefers ice. We will be tracking this with every model run so stay with us all week.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

