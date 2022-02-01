‘They need to be very deliberate:’ State education leaders, general assembly discuss remaining federal COVID funding for schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Billions of dollars of federal COVID funding for schools remains untouched, and now state lawmakers are working to understand how school districts can spend it going forward.

Since the pandemic started more than $5.8 billion dollars in federal funding was allocated to schools across North Caroline. School districts were required to submit plans for Elementary and Secondary Schools Relief Funding (ESSER). Districts also received Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) and Coronavirus Relief Funds.

Now we are reviewing how ESSER I funding was used. Many LEA’s used the funds for the purchase of PPE, virtual resources, salary and bonus pay. At this time in spring 2020, learning loss was not included as an allowable expense. pic.twitter.com/azSjwQXP9o — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) February 1, 2022

According to data from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, as of December 31, 2021, more than 4.2 billion dollars remain.

ESSER I funding expires September 2022, ESSER II funding expires September 2023, and ESSER III funding expires September 2024.

Patterns of learning loss were noticed in the grade 3 reading comprehension exams and EOG/EOC exams during 2020-2021.Learning loss was an allowable expense, but not required for ESSER II funding. Presenters say a majority of ESSER II was not used to address learning loss. pic.twitter.com/MchSxpqEtT — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) February 1, 2022

The state superintendent, Catherine Truitt, says she wants to work hand in hand with school districts to make sure they’re spending the money wisely especially when it comes to addressing learning loss.

“I personally don’t want schools to rush in to spend this money, they need to be very deliberate and thoughtful about the way they spend this money,” Truitt said.

Unlike the previous two ESSER funds, ESSER III had a requirement for local education authorities to use 20% of this funding to address learning loss and recovery programs.

Funding sent to the state reserve was used for support programs during school and summer school programs. The Office of Learning and Recovery is tasked with oversight of how schools use ESSER III funding for learning recovery programs.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools math coach Artia Scott says her district is on the right path, but more should be done.

“I want to make sure we are using the money intentionally for purposes that we need for our students like these summer programs and having all these academic gaps that we have based off of the pandemic that we’ve had. We have to close that gap as much as possible,” Scott said.

Dr. Michael Maher with NCDPI’s Office of Learning and Recovery says they’re also working directly with districts to review their learning recovery plans and grouping districts together based on how much they received to determine common programs.

“We’re trying on multiple levels to bring districts together, provide support from my office, additionally one of our biggest levers of change is to provide models of best practice which is what we are trying to do with the summer bridge program, with the career accelerator, and then we have another program that we are currently developing, and that will be a before and after school program,” Maher said.

When it comes to the mental and emotional weight of the pandemic, CMS English teacher Avienna Simpson is pushing for more mental health resources and information for families.

“More of a focus on the resources for mental health and then it being accessible like people need to know where to turn. I think staff might know but a lot of families and students don’t know,” Simpson said.

Iredell Statesville Schools Parent Stephanie Kendricks says more money should be poured into supporting and

“With more money, there’s more opportunity for things to be done and for people to be helped but if we don’t have those facilitators in the classrooms we’re kind of at a brick wall there,” Kendricks said.

Other allowable uses for ESSER funding included PPE, technology, air purification systems, and social/emotional support for students.

Click here to see how individual school districts have spent their federal covid funding.

