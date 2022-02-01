NC DHHS Flu
Sunny Tuesday; First Alerts in place for late-week rain chances, possible wintry mix on Sunday

Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures are back in the forecast tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure just to the north of the Carolinas will keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast today along with seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 50s.

  • Seasonal sunshine again today
  • Rain chances rise later in the week
  • First Alert: Weekend winter weather?

Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures are back in the forecast tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday will bring a mix of clouds and sun with milder afternoon readings in the upper 50s. There’s a very small chance for a stray shower Wednesday night.

Ahead of our next cold front, we have First Alerts in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. There’s a chance for a couple of scattered showers on Thursday, but the better chance for rain will come Thursday night and through the midday hours on Friday before a drier pattern arrives for the start of the weekend.

Most of the steadiest rain appears to come Thursday night through the midday hours on Friday.
Most of the steadiest rain appears to come Thursday night through the midday hours on Friday.(Source: WBTV)

In advance for the front, Thursday and Friday will be unseasonably mild, with highs well into the 60s, before we turn chillier again, with highs close to 50 degrees on Saturday.

Long-range models are now all suggesting a wave of low pressure will ride northeastward along Friday’s, which is forecast to stall just to our south on Saturday. Most models are promoting the idea of cold enough air – in the 30s - to support a wintry mix of weather that could involve snow, ice and rain. We’ll keep you posted.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Milder temperatures ahead, yet a First Alert for rain Thursday and Friday
