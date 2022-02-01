Rowan-Salisbury Schools educator nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year award

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Former North Rowan High School principal Meredith Williams has been nominated for the 2021-2022 National LifeChanger of the Year award.

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.

Williams was nominated by an anonymous colleague for her leadership throughout the district and community.

When North Rowan High school was threatened by closure from the district because of low student numbers, Williams rebranded the culture and atmosphere. The community rallied around the school to demonstrate its importance as a keystone piece of the Spencer community, and the school was rebranded as the Center for Entrepreneurship & Design. It offers challenge-based learning and design classes, where students have gained important life skills such as empathy and the opportunity to work on communication and collaboration skills.

North Rowan High School gained recognition as an Apple Distinguished School from 2019 to 2022.

Williams has demonstrated leadership at the district level by obtaining the position of community principal for the North Rowan schools (North Rowan Elementary School, Hanford Dole Elementary School, North Rowan Middle School, and North Rowan High School). She encourages growth in her staff, proven by the many staff members who have moved on to procure other leadership positions. She is willing to “walk the walk” with her staff, helping teachers create lesson plans, demonstrating lessons and classroom activities for teachers, and jumping into the classroom to substitute when subs aren’t available.

“Mrs. Williams is committed to a nurturing atmosphere with high moral and ethical standards. She promotes respect, empathy, collaboration, and effective listening as the cornerstone foundation of North Rowan High School,” Williams’ nominator said.

Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Eighteen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2021-2022 school year.

● (1) Grand Prize Winner – will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district.

● (4) Grand Prize Finalists – will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.

● (10) LifeChanger Award Winners – will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district.

● (1) Spirit Award Winner – This award is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.

● (1) Capstone Award Winner - This award is given to a nominee retiring at the end of the 2020-21 school year. The winner will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school or district.

● (1) Spotlight Award Winner – This award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. For 2021-22, the Spotlight Award will be given to a school nurse. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.

Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals and will be announced in early 2022.

Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must

● Make a positive impact in the lives of students

● Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture and pride

● Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level

● Possess a proven record of professional excellence

● Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning

● Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards

To view Meredith Williams’ LifeChanger of the Year nominee profile, or to nominate someone from your school community, visit www.LifeChangeroftheYear.com.

