Police: 11-year-old seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting

According to a report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. on West Sugar Creek Road.
Police say an 11-year-old was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon on West Sugar Creek Road...
Police say an 11-year-old was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon on West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A child was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte, authorities said.

According to a report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. on West Sugar Creek Road.

Police said shots were fired into a home occupied by three people. An 11-year-old girl was struck and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to law enforcement.

The other two people – an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl – were not injured in the shooting, the report stated.

No other information was immediately available.

