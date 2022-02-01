NC DHHS Flu
Panthers hire first female team president, make other executive changes

The team said Tom Glick, who had been the president of business operations since 2018, is stepping aside to pursue other opportunities.
Carolina Panthers logo
Carolina Panthers logo(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers made changes to their leadership on Tuesday with multiple roles, Tepper Sports and Entertainment announced.

Most notably, Kristi Coleman has been named the new president of the Panthers, making her the first female to hold that position in franchise history, according to The Charlotte Observer.

She has been with the team for eight years, having worked as director of finance before becoming chief financial officer in 2019.

The team said Tom Glick, who had been the president of business operations since 2018, is stepping aside to pursue other opportunities.

Carolina Panthers partner with CMS to launch girls high school flag football team

Nick Kelly, the team president of Charlotte FC has been named chief executive officer of Tepper Sports and Entertainment, and Joe LaBue will become the new president of Charlotte FC.

Nicole Tepper was named chief administrative officer of Tepper Sports and Entertainment, in which she will focus on growing a culture that values its people and partners in the Carolinas community.

“Nick, Kristi, Joe, and Nicole are talented, passionate executives, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with them as we strengthen our organization and build winning teams for our fans,” owner David Tepper said. “We thank Tom for his many contributions to the organization and wish him and his family the best.”

