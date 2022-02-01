More than a dozen mailboxes damaged in Rowan County neighborhood, juveniles charged

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three juveniles have been charged on juvenile petitions after 18 mailboxes were damaged in one Rowan County neighborhood.

Deputies were called on Saturday night just before midnight to an address on Mainsail Road in the Anchor Downs neighborhood in reference to a call about a suspicious vehicle. When deputies arrived they found three juveniles standing at the back of a dark pickup truck.

The juveniles told the deputy that the truck had broken down. A resident said that one of the juveniles had knocked on the door saying they were lost and needed help finding their way out of the neighborhood.

Deputies located a baseball bat inside the truck under a rear jumpseat. They also were able to determine that 18 mailboxes had been damaged throughout the neighborhood.

The parents of the juveniles were notified.

