Man, woman found dead inside Lowell home; investigation underway

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home in Lowell Monday night.

According to the Lowell Police Department, officers were called to a residence on Westover Street at 9:41 p.m. for “unknown problems.” Police said the caller was one of the victims’ family members.

When officers arrived, they found the front door of the home was unlocked. Inside, they said they found a man and a woman, both deceased.

Another man was found in the residence and he was taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, according to Lowell Police.

Authorities said the cause of the death for the two victims will be released pending an autopsy.

According to law enforcement, there were no signs of trauma or injury to either of the victims and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at (704) 824-8540 or Gaston County Police Communications at (704) 866-3300.

