NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man wanted for Charlotte Christmas Day murder arrested in Georgia

Brue Japel Adams, 30, was arrested in Snellville, Georgia on Jan. 27 after a search that lasted a month following the incident.
Bruce Japel Adams
Bruce Japel Adams(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The suspect in a murder that occurred on Christmas morning in north Charlotte has been arrested in Georgia, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Brue Japel Adams, 30, was arrested in Snellville, Georgia on Jan. 27 after a search that lasted a month following the incident.

Adams is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Fredrick Edwards on Beatties Ford Road around 2:13 a.m. on Christmas and was wanted for first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30
Three people were injured and one killed last night after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say...
Shooting into home leaves one dead, two injured
One person was shot Saturday night at the Thrift Motel.
Police: 1 dead after motel shooting in north east Charlotte
Regal Oaks Fire
Apartment fire in east Charlotte leaves 28 residents displaced
Condos built by City View Terraces on Julia Maulden Pl are currently under notice of...
Charlotte contractor faces foreclosure on new homes he’s trying to sell to potential buyers

Latest News

Birth control. Picture good for 30 day use from 5-28-2021.
North Carolina bill to allow birth control without prescription
People feeling more confident about economy, credit card spending jumps
People feeling more confident about economy, credit card spending jumps
Credit Card Point of Sale machine
People feeling more confident about economy, credit card spending jumps
The reported intent of the email was to inform all county employees that the county had...
Mecklenburg County mistakenly sends email to only unvaccinated employees, intends to apologize