Man wanted for Charlotte Christmas Day murder arrested in Georgia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The suspect in a murder that occurred on Christmas morning in north Charlotte has been arrested in Georgia, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Brue Japel Adams, 30, was arrested in Snellville, Georgia on Jan. 27 after a search that lasted a month following the incident.

Adams is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Fredrick Edwards on Beatties Ford Road around 2:13 a.m. on Christmas and was wanted for first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.