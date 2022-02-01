NC DHHS Flu
Man riding bicycle seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Gastonia

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle in Gastonia Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:18 p.m. on North Chester Street (Rt. 321) at Norment Avenue. Police said all lanes of Rt. 321 were closed for more than an hour between I-85 and West Davidson Avenue.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash.

Officials have not said whether any charges are expected in this crash. The shutdown lanes in Gastonia have now reopened.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

