Man riding bicycle seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle in Gastonia Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:18 p.m. on North Chester Street (Rt. 321) at Norment Avenue. Police said all lanes of Rt. 321 were closed for more than an hour between I-85 and West Davidson Avenue.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash.

Officials have not said whether any charges are expected in this crash. The shutdown lanes in Gastonia have now reopened.

